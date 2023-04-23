Head to Head Review: VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) vs. Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI)

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) and VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Healthcare Triangle has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VerifyMe has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Healthcare Triangle and VerifyMe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Triangle 0 0 1 0 3.00 VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Healthcare Triangle presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 573.63%. VerifyMe has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 158.62%. Given Healthcare Triangle’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Healthcare Triangle is more favorable than VerifyMe.

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and VerifyMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Triangle -20.92% -65.61% -42.56% VerifyMe -73.55% -21.05% -16.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of VerifyMe shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of VerifyMe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and VerifyMe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Triangle $44.89 million 0.28 -$9.61 million ($0.27) -1.10 VerifyMe $19.58 million 0.83 -$14.40 million ($1.77) -0.98

Healthcare Triangle has higher revenue and earnings than VerifyMe. Healthcare Triangle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VerifyMe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VerifyMe beats Healthcare Triangle on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure across private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, it offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. The company primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc. engages in the provision of software driven predictive analytics logistics. It operates under the PeriShip Global Solutions and VerifyMe Solutions segments. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers a value-added service provider for time and temperature sensitive parcel management. The VerifyMe Solutions segment specializes in solutions that connect brands with consumers through their products. The company was founded by Norman A. Gardner on November 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL.

