Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Short Interest Update

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of HAIA stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28.

Get Healthcare AI Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare AI Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.