Hedges Asset Management LLC Has $295,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hedges Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after buying an additional 374,994 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,338,008,000 after buying an additional 413,359 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after buying an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $708,540,000 after buying an additional 162,304 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.5 %

COP opened at $102.26 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.07 and its 200 day moving average is $114.67.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial lowered ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.