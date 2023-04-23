Hedges Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in IMAX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in IMAX by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 331,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 26,393 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IMAX alerts:

Insider Transactions at IMAX

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,672.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at $624,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,672.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMAX Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

NYSE IMAX opened at $20.24 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.97 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About IMAX

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.