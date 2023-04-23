Hedges Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,300 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 1.7% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,330,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,633,000 after buying an additional 1,034,072 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,318,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,152,000 after buying an additional 1,006,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $63.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $63.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

