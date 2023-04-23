Hedges Asset Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Hedges Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 22.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 342,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 61,831 shares in the last quarter. Saddle Point Management L.P. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth about $358,000. Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 60,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,923 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.3% in the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,435,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 134,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 192,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $58,140.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,676,408 shares in the company, valued at $140,233,660.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

LIND opened at $11.79 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $627.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

