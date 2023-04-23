Hedron (HDRN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.08 Million

Hedron (HDRN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Hedron token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedron has a total market cap of $94.48 million and $1.08 million worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedron has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hedron

Hedron was first traded on February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official website is hedron.pro. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedron

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedron using one of the exchanges listed above.

