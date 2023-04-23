Hedron Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.34 Million (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Hedron has a total market capitalization of $94.57 million and $1.34 million worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedron has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Hedron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedron alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Hedron Profile

Hedron was first traded on February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official website is hedron.pro. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.