Homestead Advisers Corp Boosts Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 70.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 40.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In related news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $302,233.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $302,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $115,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares in the company, valued at $962,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,849 shares of company stock valued at $582,299. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M.D.C. Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

M.D.C. stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.