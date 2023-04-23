Homestead Advisers Corp Has $42.97 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,903 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $42,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $169.82 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.97.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on NXPI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

