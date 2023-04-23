Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HSQVY. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. DNB Markets cut Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Handelsbanken lowered Husqvarna AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

Husqvarna AB (publ) Trading Down 3.6 %

HSQVY traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,044. Husqvarna AB has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HSQVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $966.16 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna Forest and Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.