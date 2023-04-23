Hydro One (TSE:H) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their equal weight rating on shares of Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

H has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. CSFB upped their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.56.

Hydro One Price Performance

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$39.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.17. Hydro One has a one year low of C$30.87 and a one year high of C$40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.24.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.30. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.7252604 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

