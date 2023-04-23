ICON (ICX) Trading Down 18.1% Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, ICON has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $277.76 million and $18.24 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 954,824,232 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 954,806,320.3535379 with 954,806,630.9971094 in circulation.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

