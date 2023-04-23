Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC) Shares Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Get Rating) by 1,077.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,329 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October makes up about 0.9% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBOC. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $1,091,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS:XBOC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.80. 948 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.58.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

