Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,827 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January comprises about 0.7% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 404,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS UJAN opened at $31.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

