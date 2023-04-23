Insider Buying: Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider Buys A$63,375.00 in Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Rating) insider Ronni Chalmers purchased 65,000 shares of Clime Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$63,375.00 ($42,533.56).

Ronni Chalmers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clime Capital alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Ronni Chalmers purchased 40,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.97 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,880.00 ($26,093.96).

On Tuesday, February 28th, Ronni Chalmers purchased 80,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$78,320.00 ($52,563.76).

On Monday, January 30th, Ronni Chalmers purchased 519 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$512.25 ($343.79).

On Tuesday, January 24th, Ronni Chalmers purchased 54,481 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,663.79 ($36,015.96).

Clime Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47, a quick ratio of 69.47 and a current ratio of 33.19.

Clime Capital Dividend Announcement

About Clime Capital

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Clime Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

(Get Rating)

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clime Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.