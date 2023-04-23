Insider Selling: Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CFO Sells $196,725.19 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CFO Scarlett O’sullivan sold 68,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $196,725.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

Shares of RENT opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $206.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.70. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 959,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 207,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,281 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 419,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rent the Runway Company Profile

RENT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.