Insider Selling: Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CFO Sells $196,725.19 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CFO Scarlett O’sullivan sold 68,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $196,725.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Rent the Runway Stock Performance
Shares of RENT opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $206.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.70. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $6.72.
Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 959,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 207,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,281 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 419,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Rent the Runway Company Profile
Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.
