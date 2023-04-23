IntegraFin (OTCMKTS:IHPGF) Upgraded at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of IntegraFin (OTCMKTS:IHPGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a hold rating for the company.

IntegraFin Price Performance

IntegraFin stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. IntegraFin has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61.

