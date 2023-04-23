Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,912 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 56,425 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 28,655,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,253,548. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

