Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,912 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 56,425 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intel
Intel Price Performance
INTC stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 28,655,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,253,548. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intel Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.
Intel Profile
Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.
Further Reading
