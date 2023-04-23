International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $125.73 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.50. The company has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 335.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.