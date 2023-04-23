Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,002,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,136,536. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $335.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.00.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

