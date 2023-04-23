IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) & Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) Head-To-Head Analysis

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IonQ and Triple P’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $11.13 million 113.18 -$48.51 million ($0.24) -26.04 Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Triple P has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IonQ.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

46.2% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of IonQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Triple P shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IonQ and Triple P, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67 Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A

IonQ currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.00%. Given IonQ’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IonQ is more favorable than Triple P.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and Triple P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -435.82% -13.41% -12.74% Triple P N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

IonQ has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple P has a beta of 3.05, suggesting that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Triple P beats IonQ on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

About Triple P

Triple P NV designs, builds, delivers, and manages information and communication technology solutions for client-server. It also provides consulting, maintenance, and installation services in the field of system integration. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, Netherlands.

