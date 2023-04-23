IoTeX (IOTX) Price Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $236.53 million and $17.99 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,448,062,139 coins and its circulating supply is 9,448,062,135 coins. IoTeX’s official website is www.iotex.io. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

