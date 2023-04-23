iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFAV opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

