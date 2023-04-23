iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.82. 383,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,705. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.57. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $131.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

