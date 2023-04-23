iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ opened at $101.76 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

