iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for 2.2% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oakworth Capital Inc. owned about 0.70% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $23,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,546,000 after acquiring an additional 47,908 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 261.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,792,000 after buying an additional 179,609 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 124.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,071,000 after buying an additional 127,055 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYH stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $283.35. 156,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,025. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $247.38 and a 12-month high of $294.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.24.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.