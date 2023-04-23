iStar (NYSE:STAR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STAR. TheStreet lowered iStar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered iStar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $662.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. iStar has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 5,073.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 2,308.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 1,428.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of iStar during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 7,576.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

