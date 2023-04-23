iStar (NYSE:STAR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on STAR. TheStreet lowered iStar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered iStar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
iStar Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $662.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. iStar has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iStar Company Profile
Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
