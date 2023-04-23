Jet Protocol (JET) Price Up 6.9% This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $17.92 million and $136,396.29 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00028685 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020381 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018853 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001248 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27,617.52 or 0.99884175 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01053432 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $139,530.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.