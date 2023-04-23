Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0106 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $17.94 million and approximately $139,152.22 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, "Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01053432 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $139,530.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io."

