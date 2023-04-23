Jet Protocol Price Up 6.6% This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.87 million and approximately $138,699.64 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01053432 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $139,530.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

