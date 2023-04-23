Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Kamada Stock Up 1.1 %

KMDA opened at $4.55 on Friday. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $203.93 million, a P/E ratio of -90.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

About Kamada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Kamada by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Kamada by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kamada by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

