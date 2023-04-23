Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Kamada Stock Up 1.1 %
KMDA opened at $4.55 on Friday. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $203.93 million, a P/E ratio of -90.98 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.
