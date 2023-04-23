Kava (KAVA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $384.07 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Kava has a market cap of $384.07 million and $9.06 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00060878 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00039318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019795 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 491,369,459 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,363,230 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

