Kava Price Reaches $0.77 (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002804 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $377.81 million and $9.10 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00061280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00039335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019563 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006888 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 490,830,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,824,463 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.