Kava Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $376.12 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $376.12 million and $9.15 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00060688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00039255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019538 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 491,047,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,093,032 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

