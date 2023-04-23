Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 3,347 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,086,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $35.91.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

