Klingman & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,019 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 1.8 %

INTC opened at $30.30 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.