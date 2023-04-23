Klingman & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2,022.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 772,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 735,963 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 937.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PDN opened at $31.53 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

