Klingman & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,753 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average of $76.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.