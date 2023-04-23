Klingman & Associates LLC Has $604,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,510,000 after purchasing an additional 367,762 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,631 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,793,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $140.30 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $148.63. The company has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.32.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

