KOK (KOK) Price Hits $0.0604

KOK (KOK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $30.22 million and approximately $673,580.64 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges.

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.06114304 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $639,116.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

