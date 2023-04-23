Kokoswap Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $72,292.46 (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $106.50 million and approximately $72,292.46 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kokoswap token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

