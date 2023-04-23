Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

DNUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CL King upped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC cut their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -153.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.74. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.65 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -140.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,329,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,979,000 after purchasing an additional 675,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,618,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,257,000 after acquiring an additional 561,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Krispy Kreme by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,505,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,353,000 after buying an additional 83,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 71,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter worth about $10,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

