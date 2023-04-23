Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $32,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 2,144 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $183,397.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,322.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $32,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at $162,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,249 shares of company stock worth $10,277,346. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.78 and a 200 day moving average of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

