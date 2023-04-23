LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Receives $85.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.20.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on LEG Immobilien from €90.00 ($97.83) to €72.00 ($78.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

LEGIF opened at $59.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average of $66.25. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $106.15.

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

