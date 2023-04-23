Legend of RPS (LRPS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $19.62

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Legend of RPS token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on exchanges. Legend of RPS has a total market capitalization of $135.47 million and $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Legend of RPS has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Legend of RPS

Legend of RPS’s launch date was August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official message board is medium.com/@rpsgame.world. The official website for Legend of RPS is rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps.

Legend of RPS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Legend of RPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Legend of RPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

