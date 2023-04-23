Lipe & Dalton Buys 850 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

