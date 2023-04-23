Lipe & Dalton Reduces Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Lipe & Dalton reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,308,875,000 after acquiring an additional 105,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,118,657,000 after purchasing an additional 293,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,559,834,000 after acquiring an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,458,000 after buying an additional 195,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000,000 after buying an additional 2,983,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $331.09 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $233.01 and a 52-week high of $335.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,377 shares of company stock worth $23,883,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

