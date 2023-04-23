Lipe & Dalton Trims Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Lipe & Dalton trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 2.9% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $275.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $309.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

